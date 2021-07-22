Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.95.

AEM opened at C$76.80 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

