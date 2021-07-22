National Bank Financial Weighs in on Artis REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.88 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

