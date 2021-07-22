CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

