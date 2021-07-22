Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declines By 24.9%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 198,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

