QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QCRH stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QCR by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QCR by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in QCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

