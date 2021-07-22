Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.