Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

