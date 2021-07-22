Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.64. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akerna by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akerna in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akerna by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

