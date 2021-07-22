NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 199.55 ($2.61) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.08. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340 in the last three months.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

