HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 401.85 ($5.25) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.77.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

