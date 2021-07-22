Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.02.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $97.34 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.22.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

