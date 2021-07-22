Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target to GBX 1,125

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.20) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,429 ($18.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,324.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

