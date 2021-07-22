Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.76. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

