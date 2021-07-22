Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.
Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.76. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).
About Metro Bank
