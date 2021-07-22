Altus Midstream Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altus Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

