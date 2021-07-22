nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,061,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.