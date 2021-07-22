Analysts Set Expectations for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

