Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

