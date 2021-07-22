Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

