Evercore ISI Reiterates $324.62 Price Target for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.10.

BIIB stock opened at $322.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

