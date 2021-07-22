Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €237.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €210.10 ($247.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €219.39. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

