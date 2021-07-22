Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

