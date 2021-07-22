iSpecimen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) Quiet Period To End on July 27th

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of ISPC stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
iSpecimen Company Profile
