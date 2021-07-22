Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Rises By 22.6%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.