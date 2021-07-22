Vericel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 892 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

VCEL stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 679.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.