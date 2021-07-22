UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 345 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 354.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.