Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.95.

APR.UN opened at C$12.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.95. The firm has a market cap of C$496.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

