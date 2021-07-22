BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

