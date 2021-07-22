National Bankshares Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.73 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$14.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.55.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

