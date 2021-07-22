Matt Enright Acquires 448 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright bought 448 shares of OTAQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.01).

Matt Enright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Matt Enright purchased 318 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).

OTAQ stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.78. The stock has a market cap of £9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. OTAQ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.40 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

