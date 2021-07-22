Ian Charles Mann Purchases 9,079 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).
ECSC Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. ECSC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £8.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About ECSC Group
