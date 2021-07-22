Ian Charles Mann Purchases 9,079 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).

ECSC Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. ECSC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £8.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

