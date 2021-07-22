The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Purchases £1,454,968.06 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08).

BKG opened at GBX 4,856 ($63.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of £137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKG. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.