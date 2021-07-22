Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanterix in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

QTRX stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41. Quanterix has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,656,877. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

