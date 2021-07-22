Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$21.73 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.80.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

