Italk Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Italk in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. Italk has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

