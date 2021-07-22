SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Buys 4,374 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26). The firm has a market cap of £613.89 million and a PE ratio of 36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

