Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICE opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $12,785,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

