Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $215.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $200.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,806. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

