SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.