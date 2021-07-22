Boosted Finance Price Down 40.1% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00012710 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $244,083.33 and $114,091.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00141568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,182.78 or 1.00302539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.