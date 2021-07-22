Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.30. Braskem shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 143,314 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

