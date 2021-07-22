AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.63. 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

AF Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

