Snetwork (SNET) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $691,614.36 and $187,227.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00828754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

