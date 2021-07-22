OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $124,503.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $124,503.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00020950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00828754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

