G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) rose 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 78,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 515,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

About G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

