AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 5%

Shares of AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.88. 407,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 254,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.53.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

