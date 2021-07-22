ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 1,200,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.