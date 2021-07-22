Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 2.1%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 1,598,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,507,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £27.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.52.

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 193,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,790 ($7,564.67). Also, insider James Causgrove bought 400,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236 in the last ninety days.

About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

