Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services.

