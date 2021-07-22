Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.20 ($41.41) and last traded at €35.20 ($41.41). Approximately 14,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.40 ($40.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

