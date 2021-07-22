Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) traded up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 1,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

